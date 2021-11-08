Biro to lead Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Andras Biro as the new general manager at the award-winning five-star luxury hotel the Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore.

He has been tasked with overseeing the growth of the landmark property in the Lion City.

Located in the heart of the Civic and Business District, the hotel, with Biro on board, will further strengthen the presence of Kempinski in the country’s dynamically evolving hospitality landscape.

Biro, born and raised in Hungary, joins the luxury hotel in Singapore from his latest position in Russia, where he was general manager of Kempinski Grand Hotel Gelendzhik, a multi-complex five-star luxury hotel and holiday resort on the Black Sea.

From 2016 to 2018, he worked as hotel manager at the 686-room Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, China, with a previous stint as acting general manager and executive assistant manager at Kempinski Hotel Chongqing.

“Andras is a multifaceted and accomplished hotelier in all aspects of hotel operations, as well as a specialist in performance marketing and strategic leadership,” says Bernold Schroeder, chief executive Kempinski Group.

“He brings to Singapore almost 20 years of hospitality management experience, with a strong background in luxury hotel management.”

The 43-year-old is a graduate of Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management and holds a master of business administration in international hospitality management from IMI International Management Institute Switzerland.

“I am very much looking forward to my new role as General Manager of The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore,” said Biro.

“I am not only taking over a strong team and a famous hotel; I am also returning to Asia after a couple of years spent in Russia.

“And, what’s even more important, to probably the most exciting city in the hub of south-east Asia.

“Singapore has an incredible amount to offer both historically and culturally.”