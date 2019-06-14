West Ham United extend Experience Kissimmee partnership

West Ham United have extended their deal with Experience Kissimmee, securing the destination as the club’s official destination partner for another three years.

Continuing to partner with Experience Kissimmee will allow fans to keep benefitting from special offers to the destination.

Located just minutes from central Florida’s world-famous theme parks - including like Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, as well as SeaWorld Orlando - Kissimmee offers over 22,000 villas with from two to 17 bedrooms, with most having a private pool.

The destination is located only 25 minutes from Orlando International Airport, and less than two hours’ drive from both beach coasts.

Karim Virani, digital and commercial director of West Ham United, said “After three years’ of fantastic support to the Club and fans, we’re naturally over the moon to continue our partnership with Experience Kissimmee.

“They will continue to support our family-focused events such as the family fun day and our half-time match day entertainment, so that we can maximise the impact we have as a club for West Ham supporting families in our local communities.

“In addition, this extension means there will be more great offers for our fans to take advantage of over the next three years.

“We know many supporters love visiting the US and Florida, and through this partnership, they can get great value for money on some fantastic experiences.”