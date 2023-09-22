Belfast City Airport Expands Summer 2024 Schedule with New Charter Services

Belfast City Airport has announced the expansion of its summer 2024 schedule with three charter services to Menorca, Mallorca and Italy.

The new services, facilitated by Northern Ireland’s leading tour operator, Travel Solutions, are available to book now.

Summer 2023 saw huge demand for the Palma de Mallorca route which will return in June next year. New services also include Mahon in Menorca and Venice Marco Polo Airport which connects holidaymakers with the popular resorts of Lido Di Jesolo and Bibione on the Venetian Rivera.

Katy Best, Commercial Director at Belfast City Airport, commented:

“We are very pleased to build upon our existing relationship with Travel Solutions and to offer our passengers the perfect opportunity to explore the vibrant cultures and rich histories of both Menorca and Venice.

“Following the success of our partnership with Travel Solutions for the 2023 summer Palma service, we have no doubt that these new routes will prove equally popular amongst a wide range of travellers including families, couples and friends.

“The confirmation of these three charter services reaffirms our commitment to providing those who choose Belfast City Airport with direct links to popular destinations.

“Those travelling to any of these destinations from Belfast City Airport will also benefit from a hassle-free start to their journey thanks to our prime location, just five minutes from the city centre along with our average security processing times of just six minutes.”

This latest news follows the recent announcement by the Civil Aviation Authority that Belfast City Airport was ranked as the UK’s Most Punctual Airport for Q1 2023 and has retained the highest rating of ‘Very Good’ for accessibility services.

Peter McMinn, Travel Solutions Managing Director said:

“We are pleased to continue our relationship with the team at Belfast City Airport, and excited to increase the number of holiday destinations we will be offering the Northern Ireland holidaymaker next summer.

“As a local travel company, we continue to offer more choice at fantastic prices”.

Customers booking through Travel Solutions will also be able to choose from a range of accommodation including both self-catering or all-inclusive hotels.

For further information on charter services or to book, please visit www.travel-solutions.co.uk