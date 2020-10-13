BBQ Al Qasr reopens at Emirates Palace

BBQ Al Qasr at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi has reopened, welcoming back guests to its idyllic beachside setting with a luxurious al fresco dining experience and a breezy ambiance.

BBQ Al Qasr has reopened with a new menu combining the best local ingredients with the freshness of the finest seafood and grills, all served against a breath-taking backdrop.

Diners can also indulge in a refreshing selection of signature cocktails while relaxing in one of the elegant seaside gazebos available throughout the day.

Emirates Palace is owned by Emirates Palace Company, a subsidiary of the government of Abu Dhabi.

The hotel, which is a fine example of Arabian design, was conceived to host the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and remains the preferred venue for several high-profile conferences in the public and private sector.

It is also well recognised for welcoming several heads of states, foreign dignitaries and celebrities.

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, which took over management earlier this year, is the award-winning owner and operator of some of the most luxurious hotels, resorts and residences.