From left to right: Michael Koth, General Manager & Area Vice President – Operations Middle East, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, Joanna Flint, Chief Commercial Officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, James Riley, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, H.E. Sultan Al Hemeiri, Managing Director of Emirates Palace Company (‘EPCO’), H.E. Sameera Al Romaithi, H.E. Salah Al Waswasi, H.E. Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Mr. Rashed Al Nuaimi, Board Members of EPCO.

Emirates Palace Hotel has officially rebranded as Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, signalling a new golden era as part of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group portfolio. This exciting chapter will celebrate and build upon the hotel’s distinctive legacy while introducing unparalleled experiences for guests, further cementing its position as world’s most iconic beachfront resort.

To commemorate this milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the hotel. H.E. Mohammed Al Junaibi, Chairman of Emirates Palace Company (‘EPCO’), H.E. Sultan Al Hemeiri, Managing Director of EPCO, and other senior EPCO officials were welcomed by James Riley, Group Chief Executive, and Joanna Flint, Chief Commercial Officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group. During the ceremony, they unveiled the hotel’s signature fan, which was designed by Abu Dhabi-born multidisciplinary artist Ahmad Saeed Al Areef Al Dhaheri and inspired by the UAE’s treasured tradition of pearl diving.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Mohammed Al Junaibi said: “We are thrilled as Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi enters a new golden era of hospitality. Guided by the legacy and expertise of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the resort is set to become an icon of global luxury in line with our leadership’s quest to extend world-class hospitality to anyone visiting or living in the UAE.”

Commenting on the rebranding, James Riley stated, “Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi marks a milestone for our brand and confirms our commitment to the region. The palace is a globally recognised landmark in the UAE and we are delighted to manage a property with such rich historical and cultural relevance.”

The beachfront palace boasts renovated rooms, innovative dining experiences, and brand-new spa and sports facilities, each elevated by Mandarin Oriental’s legendary service. The reimagined accommodation will include the region’s very first vegan rooms with compassionate design, sustainable bedding, plant based in-room dining options and cruelty-free bath amenities. The hotel’s new signature suites offer a haven of sophistication and style, complete with priority access to the resort’s facilities, whilst The EP Club comprises 660 square metres of elevated living, dining, and relaxing areas exclusively for members and suite guests.

Crown Your Love at the Palace by Chaumet represents a highlight of the resort’s grand wedding offering, providing a luxury addition for guests celebrating their special day within the grandiose palace grounds. Found at Emirates Palace will introduce an exclusive range of gifts, accessories, and resort wear, whilst guests can also discover unique crafts and contemporary art from local businesses and emerging artists with The Palace Pop-Up.

Amongst the enhanced dining options, the one-Michelin-starred Talea by Antonio Guida is a celebration of authentic Cucina di Famiglia, served in a vibrant atmosphere both indoors and outdoors. Elsewhere, the all-new culinary destination Episodes – comprising a tea apothecary, a deli, a cake shop and a gelateria – promises an exploratory journey into both contemporary and classic favourites.

In addition to the serene sanctuary offered by The Hideaway, The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will pioneer self-care practices by world-renowned practitioners and launch a new range of skincare products by Tata Harper and Oto. The new spa will also be home to an exclusive Acqua di Parma Barbiere services and retail products. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi looks forward to welcoming guests to experience a whole new era that builds on the exceptional, whilst pioneering a new echelon of Arabian hospitality.



