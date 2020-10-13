Singapore Airlines launches pop-up A380 dining experience

Singapore Airlines has launched a series of new experiences to tide passengers over while they wait for the return of normal operations in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entitled Discover Your Singapore Airlines, there are three initiatives in the offering.

Restaurant [email protected] offers an exclusive dining experience inside an Airbus A380.

Diners can choose from special menus for each cabin class.

Options include our signature international cuisine, as well as the best dishes from our special Peranakan menu that has been designed by acclaimed Singaporean chef Shermay Lee.

Booking is now open for events on October 24th and 25th.

Over two weekends in November during the school holidays, Inside Singapore Airlines will provide an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour of our training facilities with a wide range of activities for the entire family.

Visitors will be brought on a tour of more than 70 years of the airline’s history, get an opportunity to interact with our pilots and cabin crew, and find out more about the intensive training that they undergo.

Children can enjoy craft activities such as balloon sculpting and making their own batik roses.

Bookings open on November 1st, and the tours will be held on November 21st, 22nd, 28th and 29th.

Finally, [email protected] is for customers who are keen to enjoy the world-renowned SIA in-flight dining experience in the comfort of their own home.

They can choose from ten menus featuring our exclusive first and business class meals, which will come complete with wine or champagne.

Limited edition dining ware and amenities are also available depending on the package chosen.

“With Covid-19 drastically reducing the number of flights operated by the SIA Group, we have created unique activities that would allow us to engage with our fans and customers during this time.

“These experiences offer something for everyone – from frequent flyers who miss our world-class in-cabin products and service, to couples and families who want an exclusive dining experience, and parents who are after an enjoyable activity-filled day with their children during the school holidays,” said Singapore Airlines chief executive, Goh Choon Phong.

