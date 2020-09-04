Koth to lead Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi

Seasoned hotelier Michael Koth has been appointed as general manager of the iconic Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi.

He will also take up the position of area vice president of operations, overseeing Mandarin Oriental Jumeira and the upcoming Mandarin Oriental Downtown, both in Dubai.

The latter is scheduled to open in 2021.

A German/Swiss national, Koth is a leader in the hospitality industry, bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge spanning over 35 years.

Prior to the current role, he held a number of senior leadership positions at the InterContinental Hotel Group, including general manager of the InterContinental Doha.

His hospitality journey then brought him to Asia where he spent two years as director of luxury and lifestyle resorts under the IHG umbrella in south-east Asia, responsible for overseeing pre-opening hotels, repositioning of luxury resorts and leading the full refurbishment of InterContinental Bali Resort.

He has now returned to the Middle East with Mandarin Oriental, where he will lead the highly anticipated rebranding of Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, part of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Commenting on his appointment, Koth said: “My goal at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi, is to continue to build upon the legacy of this iconic property.

“It is a great honour to lead the vision of the owners and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in achieving a successful rebranding and delivering exemplary service standards and an unparalleled sense of place.”

Koth is fluent in English, French and German.

He is a fan of contemporary art, culture and opera and in his leisure time, he enjoys playing cricket, badminton and travelling with his family.

The property is owned by Emirates Palace Company, a subsidiary of the government of Abu Dhabi.

The hotel, which is a fine example of Arabian design, was conceived to host the Gulf Cooperation Council Summit and remains the preferred venue for several high-profile conferences in the public and private sector.

It is also well recognised for welcoming several heads of states, foreign dignitaries and celebrities.

The property is considered the World’s Leading Conference Hotel by voters at the World Travel Awards.