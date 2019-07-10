Barceló Budapest opens to first guests in Hungary

Over the last few years, Budapest has made its mark as a vibrant and cosmopolitan city, contrasting its historic buildings with an urban landscape.

Barceló Budapest is the latest addition to the city, superbly located in the historic centre – close to the historic landmarks including the Cathedral, Budapest Synagogue, the parliament, and the increasingly lively Danube shore.

This is the group’s first hotel in Budapest.

With 179 spacious and avant-garde rooms, the hotel will also boast a buffet restaurant, a lounge bar, three meeting rooms, and a professional fitness centre open 24 hours a day.

Barceló Hotel Group, the hotel division of the Barceló Group, is the second largest chain in Spain.

ADVERTISEMENT

It currently has 250 urban and four- and five-star hotels, and more than 55,000 rooms, distributed in 22 countries and marketed under four brands.