New signings drive growth at Barceló Hotel Group

Barceló Hotel Group has said sales are expected to exceed €3.1 billion for 2019.

The company is reporting that recurring EBITDA and consolidated net profit will be similar to last year, standing at approximately €350 million and €180 million respectively

Raúl González chief executive for Barceló in Europe, Middle East and Africa, said the figures come despite the tourism industry being characterised by instability and a complex competitive climate in 2019.

The results are partly down to the growth of Barceló Hotel Group throughout 2019, a year in which the hotel chain took on 12 new hotels and 3,700 new guest rooms.

The company now offers a total of 251 hotels and 57,493 guest rooms in 22 countries.

The expansion achieved has allowed the Mallorca-based group to consolidate its position in North Africa through its entry into a new destination, Tunisia.

During 2019, Barceló Hotel Group continued its growth in the United Arab Emirates (with the incorporation of Dukes - the Palm, a Royal Hideaway hotel, located in the exclusive area of Palm Jumeirah), and strengthened its presence in Europe by moving into Hungary with a hotel in the heart of Budapest.

Furthermore, during 2019, Barceló Hotel Group’s expansion team entered into contracts for 18 new projects in existing destinations and in new markets such as Sri Lanka and the Maldives (which will allow the Barceló brand to position itself in Asia), as well as in Poland and Slovenia.