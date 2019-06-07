easyJet prepares for record breaking weekend as school holidays start

easyJet will welcome more than 312,000 passengers, travelling on 1,970 flights across its network, this Friday as the school holidays start.

In the UK alone, over 100,000 passengers are set to fly to or from easyJet’s UK airports on 600 flights with Mallorca, Malaga and Alicante topping the list of favourite sunshine destinations this summer.

easyJet will also fly a record 9.4 million passengers to and from UK airports this summer, from Thursday, July 18th, to Sunday, September 8th, and flies over 1,060 routes with a vast range of flights and summer holidays available across its network to cater for everyone this summer.

Neil Slaven, easyJet UK country director, said: “Year after year the summer getaway continues to grow, and this year is no exception.

“We are seeing high demand across our route network peaking today with more than 300,000 customers choosing to fly with us on their summer holidays.

“We are perfectly positioned to offer our customers the range, quality and value they are looking for in their perfect summer holiday.”

This summer easyJet will fly in excess of 750,000 families out of UK airports on their holidays and earlier this week the airline launched its summer Flybraries initiative.

The easyJet lending libraries sees 60,000 copies of children’s books in seven languages made available in passenger seat-pockets across its fleet and will provide passengers the chance to share a story this summer.