Bahrain creates diving paradise with submerged Boeing 747

The Bahrain Tourism & Exhibitions Authority has officially announced the successful submersion of its 70-metre long decommissioned Boeing 747.

The plane will become the centrepiece to the world’s largest underwater theme park, set to open in August.

Located off the north coast of mainland Bahrain, 30 kilometres from the Amwaj islands, the underwater spectacle sits approximately 20 metres deep.

Now in its desired location, the plane will soon play host to an exceptional new diving experience and international attraction in Bahrain, fostering new coral growth and providing a safe haven for marine life.

More items are set to be fabricated and submerged alongside the plane, including a 900-square metre traditional Bahraini pearl merchant’s house.

Thanks to a specialist team, required procedures and preparations were put in place, ensuring the project’s strict compliance with international environmental and safety standards.

Such events included dismantling and reassembling the aircraft’s wings, removing wires, hydraulic, aerial and fuel systems, adhesive, plastic, rubber, chemical materials, and all possibly toxic substances to preserve the marine environment.

Fully decontaminated from toxic substances, every effort has been taken to limit the project’s environmental footprint and to ensure delivery in the most environmentally sound manner, working in favour of wildlife preservation and research into marine ecology.

The minister of industry, commerce and tourism and chairman of BTEA board, Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani, stated: “We are proud to launch this unique eco-friendly project in partnership with local diving companies, the Supreme Council for Environment and the private sector.

“The new theme park will undoubtedly emerge as a global tourist attraction.

“The world-class project covers an extensive area, and will provide an unforgettable experience for both tourists and diving enthusiasts alike.”

The near-to-complete project is in line with BTEA’s long-term tourism strategy, embodying the Kingdom’s wider vision to generate future opportunities for tourism and drive full economic growth by 2030.

Images: @divebahrain