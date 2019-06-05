Amadeus signs Salesforce partnership to bring airlines closer to passengers

Amadeus has announced a service optimiser application on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering airlines to connect with their customers, partners and employees in entirely new ways.

The application will integrate and extend the capabilities of both Salesforce and Amadeus platforms, enabling airlines to maximise their combined value by sharing insights and data in order to have one complete view of the traveller.

The application will give airlines a clear view of cross-channel customer interactions, allowing airlines to personalise the traveller experience end-to-end.

Additionally, by having better customer insights, with deeper collaboration and automation capabilities, the applications will empower airline agents to focus on their core added value: delivering an excellent service to travellers.

Sebastian Cavanagh, head of airlines business strategy, Amadeus said: “Until now, airlines have had to carry out bespoke integrations between our solutions.

“With this integration airlines can now extract the value of Amadeus’ IT solutions and the Salesforce Platform, bringing new opportunities, cost savings and improved customer service.”

This AppExchange application can tackle the pain point of flight disruptions, enabling airlines to provide personalised recovery from delays and cancellations.

This app can empower the agent to evaluate the passengers’ situations, allowing fast rebooking and a differentiated service.

Taimur Khan, vice president travel, transportation, and hospitality, Salesforce, said: “The future of travel loyalty is based on the customer experience and ability to anticipate needs while providing quality interactions.

“We are excited to see Amadeus innovate with Salesforce by enabling airline employees - from gate and contact centre agents to flight attendants - to serve airline customers with relevance, context and consistency across channels.”