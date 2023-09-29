B12 Beach Club and Doha Sands Beach Club Primed for Exciting Future

Discover Qatar (DQ), the Destination Management Company of Qatar Airways, has been appointed as the operator of B12 Beach Club Doha and Doha Sands Beach by Qatar Tourism effective immediately.

In the first step of the exciting new strategy, B12 and Doha Sands are now available for pre-booking online for the first time through www.discoverqatar.qa, enabling visitors to guarantee their entry to these popular leisure sites. Entry tickets to the beach spots include complimentary internet access, sunbeds, towels and a bottle of water. A wide selection of beach food and beverages is also available on site.

Qatar Airways Senior Vice President of Discover Qatar, Steven Reynolds, said: “Our new role as the operator of B12 Beach Club and Doha Sands Beach Club is an exciting opportunity for all stakeholders. Local and international visitors now have a seamless way to incorporate the leisure sites into their itineraries, while hotels can benefit from offering holistic packages to their guests.”

He continued: “DQ has a proven track record of successful leisure and tourism experiences, including the launch and operation of the Fuwairit Kite Beach Kitesurf School and Qatar’s first-of-its-kind Whale Shark tours. With these achievements and our global network of tourism partners, DQ is well-positioned to take B12 Beach Club, Doha Sands Beach and The Bistro by B12 to the next level and promote these venues as prominent tourism attractions in Qatar.”

Visitors have the luxury of choice when purchasing B12 Beach Club Entry with general admission and VIP tickets now available to book online. General admission ticket prices start from QAR 75 on weekdays and QAR 100 on weekends for adults, and QAR 25 and QAR 35 for children, respectively, with free access for children below the age of six. B12 is also offering new exciting weekend brunch options. ‘B12 Beach Club - Brunch by the Sea’, starting at QAR 280 for adults and QAR 140 for children below 14 years, will include a family-sharing style menu and three beverage packages to choose from, as well as complimentary beach access.

The beachside ‘B12 Bistro by B12’ restaurant is open for breakfast from 7am to 10am and offers free beach access during these hours for all customers, ideal for early runners and swimmers to enjoy the stunning views over West Bay and Lusail.

Doha Sands Beach is offered exclusively to hotel guests in West Bay to support the international visitor market. All visitors booking one of 19 West Bay hotels will now receive access to Doha Sands Beach included in their reservation.

Discover Qatar has also launched a new Stopover Package available for customers and trade partners, which includes beach access for the 19 hotels. The latest package effectively increases the number of hotel rooms in Qatar with beach access by over 8,000. Such forward-thinking operations ensure the continued enhancement of Qatar’s West Bay waterfront with offerings for distinctive and secure family-friendly public beach experiences, replete with sports, entertainment and refreshments options.

Discover Qatar has ambitious plans to ensure both beaches become established tourist attractions. With the much-anticipated Formula 1® Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix™ 2023 taking place from 6-8 October, Discover Qatar will be showcasing the thrill of Formula 1® at B12 Beach Club with an awe-inspiring Alpine F1 car proudly displayed alongside the B12 Bistro for three weeks from late-September to mid-October. This iconic car not only serves as a symbol of the high-speed excitement and luxury experiences that await the nation next month, but also as a statement of intent indicating future attractions and activations which are being planned for the beaches.

Visitors are encouraged to follow the social media channels of B12 Beach Club, Doha Sands Beach Club and Discover Qatar to be the very first to find out about the exciting announcements and upcoming events in the future.

To book B12 Beach Club general admission and VIP tickets, and weekend brunch experiences, please visit www.discoverqatar.qa/beach-clubs from 29 September 2023.

To learn more about the Discover Qatar Stopover Programme, please visit www.qatarairways.com/stopover.