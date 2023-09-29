WTTC and Saudi Arabia Extend Partnership Through MoU

In a significant milestone, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia have announced the extension of their partnership through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This historic agreement, follows last year’s successful Global Summit in Riyadh and underscores the Kingdom’s commitment to further enhance its Travel & Tourism sector.

Saudi Arabia is committing a staggering $800 billion to unlock the full potential of its breathtaking landscapes and cultural treasures for travellers worldwide. This landmark agreement unites private and public sectors in a concerted effort to craft a sustainable blueprint for growth.

The MoU, signed today during the Kingdom’s World Tourism Day event in Riyadh, solidifies the collaboration between WTTC and Saudi Arabia, focusing on advancing key objectives, including the promotion of job creation, talent development, and global business opportunities within Travel & Tourism.

Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: “Through the signing of this MoU, WTTC and the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia embark on a new chapter of cooperation, uniting our expertise to shape a prosperous future for the Travel & Tourism sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Together, we can continue to create a powerful synergy that will open doors to endless opportunities, benefiting travellers, businesses, and destinations alike.”

Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al Saud, Vice Minister of Tourism for Saudi Arabia said: “Yesterday’s extension of our partnership with WTTC marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable tourism sector. This collaboration highlights our commitment to fostering global business opportunities and talent development whilst underlining the vital role of public-private partnerships in shaping the future of Travel & Tourism.”

The partnership aims to elevate tourism on both global and national agendas while expanding skills, innovation, entrepreneurship, investment, and the transition toward a more sustainable and resilient Travel & Tourism sector.

Additionally, the collaboration will promote community empowerment and inclusion, as well as work together on crisis preparedness, management, and recovery, drawing from the valuable lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This extension of partnership signifies the dedication of The Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia to continue its robust support for the Travel & Tourism sector, showcasing its commitment to a more prosperous and sustainable future.