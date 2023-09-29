Emirates’ Premium Economy to extend to São Paulo and Tokyo Narita

Emirates announced today that its highly sought-after Premium Economy offering will be introduced to two more points in its network, São Paulo from 19 November and Tokyo Narita from 20 December. São Paulo will become the airline’s fifth point in its North and South American network where flights will operate with the new cabin class, while Tokyo Narita will become the second gateway in Emirates’ Far East network which offers its latest cabin product, featuring extra legroom, premium features and amenities.

As the airline’s retrofit programme picks up pace and the product extends to more routes on its network, São Paulo will become the 13th city where Emirates will operate its newly retrofitted flagship A380 aircraft, while the number of points offering Premium Economy will grow to 14 with the addition of Tokyo Narita. Besides featuring the new Premium Economy seats, the enhanced aircraft that will operate on the routes also boast refreshed interiors that provide an elevated experience throughout the other cabins, with a new look and feel.

Seats can be booked immediately via emirates.com, Emirates sales offices and travel agencies.

From 19 November, travellers flying between Dubai and São Paulo can book Emirates’ Premium Economy seats on EK261/262, which will initially be available three times weekly, scaling up to daily flights in December. Premium Economy on flights EK318/319, to and from Tokyo Narita, will launch as a daily offering from 20 December.

The aircraft to be deployed on the routes in a four-class configuration, feature 56 seats in Premium Economy, located at the front of the main deck and laid out in a 2-4-2 configuration, in addition to 338 seats in Economy Class, 76 in Business Class and 14 First Class suites.

São Paulo is one of the latest destinations that will be operated by the enhanced A380 aircraft in a four-class configuration and marks the entry of Premium Economy in Emirates’ Latin American network. Tokyo Narita is the airline’s first gateway in Japan where Premium Economy will be available and follows the debut of the product in Singapore in July.

The Premium Economy offering has proven to be immensely popular on the ten routes where the product has already been launched and, with travel demand soaring across its expansive network, it is expected to appeal to those seeking a premium travel experience at an attractive price point. Since Premium Economy was introduced to Emirates’ offering one year ago, more than 160,000 customers have traded up from Economy Class, choosing to try the elevated experience it provides.

Emirates currently flies its A380’s with Premium Economy seats to global destinations including London Heathrow, Sydney, Melbourne, Auckland, Christchurch, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Houston and San Francisco. Premium Economy will also debut on Emirates’ flights to Mumbai and Bengaluru from 29 October.

Premium Economy is popular amongst leisure and business travellers, solo travellers, families and more opting to upgrade their travel experience. Passengers in Premium Economy can expect to enjoy a host of features including luxurious seats, more legroom, premium dining and beverages, amongst other perks and thoughtful added-value features.

On the retrofitted aircraft, the refreshed interiors sport Emirates’ signature ghaf tree motif as well as other aesthetic enhancements, beautiful designs and new colour palettes, evident throughout the aircraft.

Emirates currently operates daily flights between São Paulo and Dubai, connecting passengers to more than 130 destinations in its worldwide network. Emirates’ Brazilian operations also includes a Boeing 777 service between Dubai and Rio de Janeiro, which connects travellers to Buenos Aires. Emirates also serves its customers in Japan through its three gateways, with daily flights to Tokyo Narita, Tokyo Haneda and Osaka Kansai. For more information on Emirates’ current operations, network, travel support, and more, visit www.emirates.com.