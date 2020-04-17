Azizi Developments overcomes coronavirus setbacks

Most industries may be suffering due to the coronavirus lockdown, but Dubai-based Azizi Developments has said its projects are “in full swing”.

Construction is exempt under the terms of the pandemic response in the United Arab Emirates, which much other activity under a 24-hour government mandated lockdown.

Projects in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Healthcare City, Al Furjan and Downtown Jebel Ali are underway, and construction is progressing swiftly, the company said.

While construction has indeed been exempted from the 24-hour lockdown in Dubai, the movement of blue-collar workers from one emirate to the other is currently suspended.

But Azizi Developments insists it is on schedule to deliver projects.

In the first three months of 2020, it said it constructed over 1,326,978 square foot of built-up area, with a monthly average building progress of nearly eight per cent percent.

Aliyah in Dubai Healthcare City was completed last year, and Samia and Farishta in Al Furjan earlier this year.

Construction at its Riviera project is now at 60 per cent, with several buildings in its first phase scheduled for completion by the end of the year, and handovers taking place shortly thereafter.

The developer is aiming to complete a total of approximately 3,000 units in 2020.

Azizi chief executive, Farhad Azizi, said: “While we have taken several precautions, we are fully operational and proud to be a leading entity in one of the United Arab Emirates’ most vital sectors.

“We are committed to our unremitting pursuance of developing homes and lifestyles, and our integral role in safeguarding the real estate sector against the implications of Covid-19.”