St Lucia launches charity appeal as coronavirus hits tourism

St Lucia has launched a fund-raising appeal as the local tourism sector suffers from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of the citizens of the Caribbean island depend upon the economic benefits of tourism, with roughly 400,000 guests visiting in 2019.

However, that number is expected to fall sharply this year.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on our economic stability – creating shortages and limited access to critical and life-sustaining supplies such as food and personal protective equipment,” said St Lucia minister of tourism, Dominic Fedee.

He explains the government of the island has been working with local partners on sweeping measures to ensure that Saint Lucians have their basic needs met, distributing more than 10,000 emergency care packages with necessities including vegetables, fruit, hygiene items, baby supplies and non-perishables.

Efforts continue daily, Fedee added, as volunteers carefully manage limited safety protocols while performing the urgent work needed to provide supplies to each home.

“But as an island community where tourism means everything, we are in crisis and we need your help,” said Fedee.

Donor are urged to contribute to the Support Saint Lucia campaign, with funds raised going directly towards on-the-ground support, including the purchase of food and care packages for the neediest and must vulnerable residents.

“We are grateful for donations of any dollar amount,” said Fedee.

“Saint Lucia remains actively committed to the health and wellness of our locals, who are eager to welcome back visitors when the time is right.”

Click on the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority page to find out more.