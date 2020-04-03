Aviation capacity falls dramatically in first week of April

Analysis by ForwardKeys has revealed that the Covid-19 crisis has brought the aviation industry to its knees.

In the week to April 5th, international airline seat capacity fell to just 23 per cent of what it was in the first week of April last year.

Just ten million seats were still in service, to facilitate essential travel, compared with 44.2 million a year ago.

Looking back over the first quarter of the year, airline seat capacity is 9.4 per cent down compared with quarter one of 2019.

Some 482 million seats were in service in the first three months of 2020, compared with 532 million in quarter one of 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of January, capacity was slightly up on last year.

However, it started to fall during the last week of January, when the Chinese government announced restrictions on outbound travel.

From then until the middle of March, air capacity fell substantially; at which point it fell precipitously to the end of the month.

The top ten airlines still operating in the first week of April are: KLM, with 800,000 seats still in service, Qatar Airways, with nearly 500,000 seats in service and Ryanair with 400,000.

They are followed in descending order by Delta Air Lines, Air France, American, British Airways, Wizz Air, Cathay Pacific and Jeju.

However, this picture will change soon, as Ryanair recently announced that almost its entire fleet will be grounded by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Olivier Ponti, vice president, insights, ForwardKeys, said: “Governments have closed entire countries; and in response, the airline industry has cut services to the bone.

“It is likely that when we get to the other side of the pandemic, things won’t return to the vibrant market conditions we had at the start of the year, anywhere near as easily as some people imagine.

“By then, it is possible that a number of airlines will have gone bust; consumers will have lost confidence in flying and uneconomic discounts will be necessary to attract demand back.”

Coronavirus

For all the latest from Breaking Travel News on the coronavirus pandemic, take a look here.