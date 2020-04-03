Lufthansa extends coronavirus cuts until early May

Lufthansa has extended its repatriation flight schedule to May 3rd.

The system was originally scheduled to run until April 19th, but has been extended due to the continuing travel restrictions surrounding Covid-19.

The decision means that all remaining flights of the original flight schedule before May 3rd will be cancelled.

Flights which were planned to operate until April 24th were cancelled at an earlier date.

Lufthansa will continue to offer an urgently needed basic service.

A total of 18 weekly long-haul flights are scheduled: three times a week each from Frankfurt to Newark and Chicago (USA), Montreal (Canada), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Bangkok (Thailand) and Tokyo (Japan).

Flights to Johannesburg (South Africa) due to depart before April 16th have been cancelled due to official regulations.

In addition, the airline still offers approximately 50 daily connections from its hubs in Frankfurt and Munich to the most important cities in Germany and Europe.

Swiss will also offer three weekly long-haul services a week to Newark (USA) from Zurich and Geneva, in addition to a substantially reduced short- and medium-haul timetable focusing on selected European cities.

In addition to the regularly scheduled services, the airlines in the Lufthansa Group (Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines, Eurowings and Edelweiss) have operated more than 300 special flights since March 13th, taking approximately 60,000 holidaymakers back to their home countries of Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Belgium.

Around 45 further flights are already in preparation.

Clients include tour operators, cruise lines and governments.

