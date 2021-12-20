AviaDev Europe to return to València

European airlines, regional airports and tourism boards will return to València next year to celebrate the fourth edition of AviaDev Europe, a platform to transform European regional air connectivity.

The event will take place from November 30th to December 2nd.

Visit València president, Emiliano García, stressed: “Next year will be the year of València.

“We are delighted to once again host this congress in València, which will bring together the main players in the aviation sector.”

The aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit by the Covid-19 19 crisis.

Nevertheless, the importance of air connectivity for the economic recovery of regions across the European continent has been recognised.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event will analyse, amongst other things, the role of regional airports, share experiences, exchange opinions, and draw up a common roadmap to consolidate regional air connectivity by responding to the industry’s current challenges.

Juraj Toth, managing director of AviaDev Europe, said: “València has been working proactively for a long time to intensify and consolidate the air connectivity of its airport, not only with airlines but also with other aviation partners.

“We are, therefore, delighted to bring our event back to València, in collaboration with Visit València.

“We invite the European regional aviation community to join the debate next December.

“Together we can transform European regional connectivity.”