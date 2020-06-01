Breaking Travel News agenda: AviaDev Europe moves online

AviaDev Europe has revealed it will not host a physical event in 2020.

Organisers said, taking into consideration the uncertainties and risks related to offering live events following the global Covid-19 pandemic, the show would instead move online.

“We understand that the community also needs a platform to get together in these difficult times and we believe such a platform is now needed more than ever before,” explained a statement.

AviaDev Europe 2020 will now take place on September 16th-17th in a digital format.

Pre-arranged route development meetings have been an essential part of every AviaDev event, and the 2020 show will be no different.

“We will provide a bespoke technological solution for those meetings,” added a statement.

“Representatives of airlines, airports and tourism boards will still receive a bespoke diary and conduct private and professional video meetings using our system across the two days.”

The morning of September 16th will be dedicated to focused conference sessions, providing an opportunity to share and benefit from data, best practice and much more.

