Sandals Foundation brings Christmas cheer to Caribbean

The Sandals Foundation is delivering over 600 care packages to families and more than 10,000 fun and educational toys to disadvantaged children in the Caribbean this Christmas.

Through its Christmas campaign, We Are Here For You, the Sandals Foundation is bringing hope to families facing challenges related to the Covid-19 pandemic during the festive season.

Care packages of groceries, food vouchers, and hot meals are being distributed through funds raised in via a social media campaign.

The fundraiser, which was executed in November to mark Giving Tuesday, encouraged followers and guests at Sandals and Beaches Resorts to donate $20 to support the charity’s yuletide efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through its decade-long partnership with American toy giant, Hasbro, the Sandals Foundation is also delivering toys to thousands of children in Jamaica, St Lucia, Antigua, the Bahamas, the Turks & Caicos Islands, Grenada and Barbados, who would otherwise go without.

For the last ten years, Hasbro has donated more than 100,000 toys which are carefully distributed by the Sandals Foundation and Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ team members each year to the children who need them most.

This year, 10,304 toys have been distributed via schools, kid’s clubs, and community organisations bringing the total value of Sandals Foundation’s charitable Christmas efforts to $42,000.

“There is no doubt that so many families across the world have endured tremendous challenges this past year, and it has been no different here in the Caribbean.

“This is our home, these are our people, and it is therefore our duty to continue playing our part and give hope to those in our communities who need it most,” said Adam Stewart, executive chairman of Sandals Resorts International and president of the Sandals Foundation.

More Information

Sandals Resorts International is considered the World’s Leading All-Inclusive Company by voters at the World Travel Awards.