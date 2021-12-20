Expo 2020 tightens Covid-19 rules in Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai visitor numbers have increased significantly to a total of 7,167,591 in the period up to December 20th.

The news comes as organisers continue to maintain robust Covid-19 measures, seeking to ensure a safe event for all attending.

The largest major global event to be held since the start of the pandemic, Covid-19 measures include the expansion of the number of on-site PCR testing facilities to four, and free testing for all country pavilion staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

While all frontline workers and entertainers continue to be tested on a regular basis, some close contact events, such as parades and roving entertainers, have been temporarily suspended as a short-term precautionary measure.

With more than 90 per cent of the UAE population fully vaccinated, Expo 2020 Dubai has required mandatory vaccination and boosters of all Expo and International Participant staff, volunteers, contractors and service providers.

Visitors ages 18 and above are required to present proof of any vaccination or a negative PCR test taken within the previous 72 hours.

In addition, Expo 2020 maintains on site sanitisation stations and mandatory face-masks both indoor and out.