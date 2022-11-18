Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel Appoints Marcus Freminot as Executive Chef

Avani+ Luang Prabang is taking its culinary offering to new heights with the recent appointment of Executive Chef Marcus Freminot.

With over eight years of experience and a career that his taken him across the globe from the Seychelles to Oman, Chef Marcus will oversee the launch of a new menu at Avani+ Luang Prabang’s Main Street Bar and Grill that marries together international flavours with a focus on locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. In addition, he will curate dining concepts for Mekong Kingdoms, a series of luxury river cruises from Laos to Thailand that reveal the river’s spellbinding beauty.

Chef Marcus first began his career at the French Embassy in his native Seychelles where he trained as a Chef de Cuisine and brought his love of Creole flavours to traditional European dishes. His passion for exploring different methods of cooking and creative experimentation earned him recognition within the culinary community, resulting in his talents being showcased at the Seychellois – Korean Cuisine & Culture Exchange Master Chef Class in South Korea. The event saw him prepare a Creole inspired five-course meal which was judged by a panel of travel and hospitality specialists and earned him the highest praise and accolades. Chef Marcus has since gone from strength to strength with top positions in Brazil and France before his appointment as Executive Chef at the Avani Barbarons Seychelles Resort in 2018. He spent a further three years honing his skills before relocating to Muscat to head up the brigade at the Avani Muscat Hotel in Oman.

Commenting on his appointment, Executive Chef Marcus Freminot said: ““Coming from a tropical country, which shares many similarities with Laos, I am excited to be here at Luang Prabang’s most remarkable hotel. Having worked in some truly inspirational destinations, including Porto Alegre, the French Pyrenees and more recently, Muscat, I am thrilled to bring my love of fusion cooking to the Avani+ Luang Prabang Hotel and Mekong Kingdoms.”

Built in 2017 within a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Avani+ Luang Prabang dates back to 1914 when it was built as French officer quarters. The Main Street Bar and Grill connects the hotel to the town at street level, welcoming the buzz of the neighbourhood with its indoor-outdoor design. Chef Marcus will delight guests and locals alike with an array of innovative dishes, including a hearty Laos spiced steak with vegetarian accoutrements and pan seared fresh tilapia. His “Dish of the Week” series will see new and exciting fusions brought to the fore in a revolving seasonal menu that uses local ingredients that are sustainably sourced.

