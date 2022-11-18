SWAROVSKI AT THE MARK HOTEL IN NEW YORK

A world of crystallized magic is coming to New York City this holiday season, as The Mark Hotel is transformed in an extraordinary display of Swarovski decorations inspired by gingerbread – the holiday season’s favorite cookie.

With the unveiling of this installation, Swarovski CEO Alexis Nasard says, “New York City is synonymous with the holidays, which makes this a natural partnership for us. Swarovski brings joy to everyone through our creations, and we are delighted to ignite this year’s celebrations with our ornaments and figurines, which truly showcase Swarovski’s creativity and unique savoir-faire. With mesmerizing experiences- like our gingerbread house at The Mark, we invite everyone to open the wonder.”

Designed by Swarovski Creative Director Giovanna Engelbert, The Mark’s façade has been reimagined in crystallized gingerbread form, with two matching candy carts by the entrance selling hot chocolate and edible crystal lollipops.

Engelbert says, “The Mark is a New York City icon, and we are so pleased to bring Swarovski’s vision of holiday joy and wonder to this prestigious hotel. For me, gingerbread evokes childlike wonder, inspiring us to dream, so it has been a great pleasure to design an experience that will spark people’s imaginations at this magical time of year.”

“With this year’s extraordinary holiday display, done in collaboration with Swarovski, we are excited to continue our tradition of creating magical moments at The Mark Hotel. This glittering winter wonderland will bring joy and love to our beloved New York City at the most wonderful time of the year,” said Izak Senbahar, President of Alexico Group and owner of The Mark Hotel.

Inside the lobby, the gingerbread theme continues with a magnificent Christmas tree and jewelry showcases that offer inspiration for this season of gifting ahead.

The Swarovski holiday installation will be at The Mark, New York, from now until January 7, 2023.