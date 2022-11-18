New Super 8® Candle Collection Smells Like an Epic Road Trip

Road trips come and go, but lovers of the open road can rejoice this holiday season. Super 8 by Wyndham, one of the world’s largest economy hotel brands and trusted roadside companion, is launching a limited-edition candle collection, Scents of the Open Road, featuring eight scented candles that smell — collectively — like a road trip.

Available beginning December 1, 2022, the collection includes eight unexpected scent combinations designed to provide an experience that evokes the feelings of the open road. From highways to byways, gas station pit stops, early morning wakeups and tasty road-side snacks, with more than 1,200 hotels across the U.S., the Super 8 passion for measuring road trips by moments – not mile markers – serves as inspiration for the iconic collection. Scent seekers can experience the entire collection for $19.74, a nod to the opening of the brand’s first hotel in 1974.

“For nearly 50 years, Super 8 has served as a beloved roadside companion to some of the most passionate road warriors out there,” said Mike Mueller, president, Super 8 by Wyndham and brand operation. “When you travel you get a real sense of a place by taking in the smells around you so when we started to think about how to approach this candle collection, we tapped into our roots to create scents based on what we believe our guests truly love and long for. The spirit of the open road is not just an expression, it’s a feeling – one we’ve bottled up for guests to bring home and relive this holiday season.”

Scents of the Open Road: A Super Collection of Candles features eight unique scents, available as 4oz candles in a collection. Each candle was crafted to provide a unique sensory experience designed to conjure up scents from the open road and a welcoming stay at a Super 8 hotel. The entire set includes:

Snack Time – Smokey, savory beef jerky, the perfect road trip snack.

Pit Stop – Glorious gasoline, the fuel that keeps the journey going.

Roam Free – A windows down, spirit of the open road kind-of feeling.

Brain Freeze – Thirst-quenching cherry slushie, a truly sweet cup-holder treat.

Lite Bite – Because every great morning starts with a little something to get you started.

Morning Jolt – Fresh ground coffee, for those get-up-and-go kind of days.

Tucked In – Crisp, clean linen, essential for a super night’s sleep.

Fresh Feels – Fresh and reinvigorating, like a hot shower after a long day’s drive.

The collection comes packaged in a modern, bespoke black box with the signature Super 8 branding adorned throughout, reflective of redesigned Super 8 guest rooms — featuring stylish bedding, sleek finishings, and modern amenities. Each candle is hand-poured in the US with a soy wax blend that burns clean, bright and consistently. The fragrances used are highly concentrated and phthalate free. A limited number of candle sets will include a voucher for 30,000 Wyndham Rewards points, enough for up to four nights at a Super 8 by Wyndham.

A perfect gift for the road trip lover, the collection will be available for $19.74 (not including tax) exclusively at www.super8.com/roadtripcandles for purchase from the manufacturer on December 1, 2022, at 8:00AM EST while supplies last.

