Norwegian to increase hand-luggage charges

Norwegian is implementing a new hand baggage policy.

“Norwegian’s business model is based on giving our customers freedom of choice and that is also the basis of this new policy.

“All customers, regardless of ticket type, can bring one underseat bag to be stored under the seat in front of them.

“If customers don’t need any additional hand baggage, they can choose our LowFare ticket at no additional costs.

“Those who wish to bring an additional overhead cabin bag can do so at a small additional cost prior to departure or choose a different ticket type when booking their ticket,” said Cecilie Nybø Carlsen, vice president, product management at Norwegian.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a part of the new policy, Norwegian has also increased the size of the underseat bag, increased the weight of checked baggage from 20 to 23 kilos and increased the total combined weight of hand baggage for Flex and Premium tickets from ten to 15 kilos.

“It’s important for us that everyone has a good travel experience when they fly Norwegian.

“It is a common misperception that there is enough room in the cabin for all passengers to bring an overhead cabin bag.

“However, most of our aircraft carry 186 passengers and has space for around 80 overhead cabin bags.

“Now, with the new policy in place, our goal is that boarding will be smoother for our passengers, we can avoid spending time rearranging carry-on baggage in the overhead lockers and help ensure that our aircraft depart on time,” said Carlsen.