ATLAS OCEAN VOYAGES HIGHLIGHTS TWO YACHTS FOR THE FIRST TIME IN THE ARCTIC

Atlas Ocean Voyages, the leader in yacht expedition cruising, is excited to highlight the 2024 Arctic Season featuring two yachts in the region for the first time. World Traveller and World Navigator will sail 11 expeditions ranging from 7 to 12 nights, exploring the captivating Arctic region with departures from Tromso, Oslo, Longyearbyen, Reykjavik, and Kangerlussuaq. Enjoy the convenience of inclusive charter jet air service from either New York John F. Kennedy International Airport or Oslo Gardermoen Airport on select expeditions.

FEATURED ITINERARIES

Guests embark on a 7-night expedition from Tromsø to Longyearbyen departing June 21, 2024, featuring ports along the stunning Norwegian coast, including Hammerfest and Skarsvåg (North Cape), Norway, before culminating in the breathtaking landscapes of Svalbard.

The most popular Arctic adventure sails 9-nights roundtrip Longyearbyen, Svalbard, where each day unfolds a tapestry of polar landscapes and wildlife encounters. Departures on June 28 and July 7, 2024, and an extended 11-night expedition departs on July 16, 2024.

New for 2024 are expeditions visiting Greenland, a first-time offering that allows travelers to explore Svalbard, Iceland, and Greenland all in one extraordinary journey. Whether it’s the towering icebergs, vibrant coastal villages, or the mesmerizing Northern Lights, each day promises a new and awe-inspiring experience. Choose from expeditions of 9 to 12 nights for an unforgettable experience: Aug 5, Aug 15, Aug 21, Aug 25, Sept 1 and Sept 6, 2024.

In the peak of the polar summer, embark on a unique expedition departing from Oslo to Reykjavik on August 10, 2024. This special journey features the enchanting Norwegian coastal ports of Bergen, Stavanger, Flam, Olden, and Alesund before crossing the Norwegian Sea. Explore Icelandic ports like Seyðisfjörður, Akureyri, Isafjörður, and conclude your adventure in Reykjavik.

INCLUDED CHARTER JET SERVICE FROM OSLO OR NEW YORK

On expeditions embarking or concluding in Longyearbyen or Kangerlussuaq, guests will enjoy an inclusive charter flight inclusion. Expeditions departing or ending in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, include charter air flights from Oslo, Norway to Longyearbyen, making it easier for guests to begin or end their expedition.

For World Voyager voyages starting or ending their expedition in Kangerlussuaq, Greenland, on August 15, 2024, charter air flights from Oslo are also included, while expeditions beginning or ending on September 1, 2024 aboard World Navigator, include charter air flights from New York JFK airport as a special opportunity. The New York City charter flight to and from Kangerlussuaq is the first for 2024 and is being offered on two voyages departing August 21, 2024, from Reykjavik or September 1, 2024 that begins in Kangerlussuaq.

EXCLUSIVE CULTURAL IMMERSIONS

Every Polar Expedition by Atlas 2024 Arctic voyage includes a free Cultural Immersion experience, offering guests unique insights into local communities. Examples include visits to indigenous villages like Ittoqqortoormiit, Paamiut, or Ilulissat in Greenland, where guests can engage with local traditions, taste regional treats, and explore cultural nuances. In Longyearbyen, guests will enjoy a panoramic drive and a welcome aboard event featuring an insightful talk on local life, complemented by delicacies such as reindeer canapés, coal mine beer, and regional chocolate.

Adventure activities include FREE Zodiac sightseeing safaris, allowing for up-close-and-personal experiences with stunning landscapes and wildlife. Plus, landings ashore, where our world-class expedition team guides you, and for the daring, take the plunge with our exhilarating polar plunge opportunity, creating memories that last a lifetime. Each guest also receives a complimentary parka to take home with them.

Atlas Ocean Voyages invites adventurers to embark on these unprecedented Arctic expeditions, where each journey promises awe-inspiring landscapes, cultural encounters, and unparalleled experiences.

For information and reservations, call a travel advisor or 1.844.44.ATLAS or visit www.AtlasOceanVoyages.com.