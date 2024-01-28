Moxy Hotels and Sanctuary Partner for Cosmic Travel Experiences in 2024

A journey like no other awaits as Moxy Hotels, the playful spirit within Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, and Sanctuary, the leading digital astrology platform captivating young stargazers, announced a yearlong partnership. Through astro-adventure guides, personalized travel recommendations, and unique guest experiences at Moxy Hotels around the globe, travelers will now have the opportunity to align their wanderlust to the stars like never before.

So what does the future hold? Moxy and Sanctuary’s new Cosmic Curations will help travelers find out. Utilizing the power of astrocartography, the Sanctuary app will now feature free personalized travel date, location, and companion recommendations specifically tailored to global Moxy destinations. Sanctuary social channels and Moxy.com will also feature ongoing astrology-based insights, travel-inspired horoscopes and interactive content, allowing the cosmically-inclined to craft their best travel year yet, no matter when they pack their bags.

When touching down into Moxy Hotels worldwide, guests will now be welcomed with fresh, playful experiences, including:

A new Sip by Sign menu of cocktails and cosmically-inspired coffee foam patterns, helping guests manifest a positive stay right from check-in.

A cosmic twist to Moxy’s signature Bedtime Stories program. Using the retro chic in-room rotary phone, guests can choose to hear 2024 predictions based on their birth sign’s element; listen to a serene Sound Bath or, take a journey into their psyche with Dream Interpretations.*

Bespoke, localized programming and experiences at global Moxy locations. Highlights include Aura Photography sessions at Moxy Virginia Beach in February, ‘Destination Destiny’ travel planning on the spring Equinox at Moxy Warsaw Praga, a full moon watch party at Moxy Lisbon City this April, Valentine’s Day astrology and tarot reading at Moxy Lower East Side, and dozens more.*

“Moxy is always looking for ways to enable our guests to experience travel differently, inspiring them to explore and play at over 125 hotels in amazing locations across the world. Now, through our partnership with Sanctuary, guests can choose their destination in a way they never could before, and have it come to life during their stay,” says Brian Povinelli, Aries, and Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing and Brand at Marriott International, “Sanctuary was truly our ‘compatible sign’ for this initiative, as they share the same optimistic, colorful and playful point of view about the world as Moxy. We can’t wait for our guests all around the world to see it first-hand.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Moxy Hotels to help give their guests fun, astrologically-curated guides and have the best experiences and adventures during their stay in incredible locations around the world.” Adds Ross Clark, Leo, and Sanctuary CEO. “With both physical and digital offerings, guests can get in touch with their cosmic side like never before. We’re grateful that the Moxy’s vision aligns with Sanctuary’s so seamlessly.”

2024 marks a year of major astrological transition. A true cosmic roller coaster, Mercury kicked off the year zooming out of retrograde and into adventurous Sagittarius on January 1, with transformative eclipses in the spring and Pluto bolding stepping into rule-breaking Aquarius until 2043 also signifying major changes that will help shape an individual’s future for decades to come. “If there was ever a year for the stars to help inform travel, it would be 2024,” says Lauren Ash, Sanctuary astrologer. “The constant transition will encourage people to get out of their comfort zone, make bold choices, and set the tone for their future. Transformative travel doesn’t happen without big moves – your personal astrology can hold the key to taking that leap!”

As the year progresses, the Moxy x Sanctuary partnership will continue to provide fresh and exciting opportunities for astro-inspired travel. This includes engaging social media activations and partnerships, as well as a revamped Moxy-hotels.Marriott.com that will feature immersive and interactive articles, captivating lists, quizzes, and exclusive astrocartography-based hotel insights courtesy of Traveler.Marriott.com.

As part of the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, where Marriott Bonvoy members can bid their points to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences all around the globe, Moxy and Sanctuary are also offering a dream VIP astrology experience in Athens, Greece, the birthplace of modern astrology. Interested Marriott Bonvoy members can find out more at https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/moments/16270.