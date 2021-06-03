Atlantis, the Palm launches summer offers

Atlantis, the Palm is set to make this summer extraordinary for guests visiting from overseas, staying five nights or more.

Guests who visit Atlantis before the end of September who pay for four nights will receive the fifth night free as well as a vast array of extraordinary experiences courtesy of Atlantis.

These include a welcome drink on arrival, unlimited non-motorised watersports activities in the morning and unlimited complimentary access to Atlantis Aquaventure.

Daily breakfast, a daily two-course lunch with soft drinks and a daily three-course dinner with soft drinks will also be included.

The ultimate destination resort for families this summer, all guests who stay at Atlantis, the Palm receive daily complimentary access to one of the biggest waterparks, Atlantis Aquaventure.

As part of a commitment to driving education across the resort, Atlantis will also be offering informative and impactful education experiences this summer, perfect for children and adults alike.

Since its opening, Atlantis, the Palm has been recognised as a hospitality leader for its commitment to high standards of hotel cleanliness.

In more recent months, this hygiene protocol has been further elevated to keep guest safety at the forefront.

The ocean-themed resort prides itself on, recently becoming the first hotel in the region – and one of only 30 across the globe – to earn Sharecare Health Security Verified Badge with Forbes Travel Guide, the go-to cleaning verification programme.

The resort has also been granted the internationally certified safeguard label by Bureau Veritas, as well as issued the safety seal of approval by the Dubai government – the Dubai Assured stamp.