Wyndham launches luxury Registry Collection Hotels

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has launched a new brans, Registry Collection Hotels.

The move adds a luxury offering to the upper end of a growing brand portfolio while further advancing its mission to make hotel travel possible for all.

Registry Collection Hotels allows owners to maintain their independent spirit and brand individuality while tapping into the global scale of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“As the hospitality industry continues to rebound, independent luxury hotel owners around the world have approached our development teams seeking sales, marketing and reservations support under a proven and established luxury brand,” said Geoff Ballotti, president, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

“The creation of Registry Collection Hotels was a natural fit, given Registry’s growing global recognition as the world’s largest luxury exchange program with over 200 high-end luxury fractional resorts and the continued successful management of that program by our partner Travel + Leisure Co. (formerly Wyndham Destinations).

ADVERTISEMENT

“Registry Collection Hotels now fill an important space at the upper end of the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts portfolio, allowing us to very selectively provide support to independent hoteliers around the globe who meet the highest standards of luxury service and accommodations.”

Handpicked to deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations, the hallmark of Registry Collection Hotels is the allure of their unmistakable individuality, elevated by thoughtful design and world-class service.

From brilliant architectural details paired with serene backdrops to dream-worthy locations, every stay with Registry Collection Hotels is meant to be as unique and indulgent as the hotels themselves.

Registry Collection Hotels debuts today with the brand’s flagship resort, the exclusive 144-room, all-suite, Grand Residences Riviera Cancun.

Nestled on a breath-taking white sand beach just moments from the peaceful fishing village of Puerto Morelos, the secluded resort features spacious and inviting Hacienda-style accommodations.

Registry Collection Hotels is the 21st brand from Wyndham.