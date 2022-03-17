Aruba scraps last Covid-19 travel restrictions

The Aruba Tourism Authority has confirmed the island will lift all Covid-19-related entry requirements for all international travellers.

The move is part of the Path Forward initiative, which is seeking to rebuild the tourism sector in the wake of the pandemic.

From Saturday, all travellers will no longer be required to present a Covid-19 negative test result or proof of vaccination.

All travellers will, however, still be required to complete the embarkation/disembarkation card before arrival, which acts as the digitised customs and immigration process.

Aruba visitors’ insurance is still required for all visitors.

Path Forward is informed by global health organisations such as the United States Centres for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organisation (WHO).

On an ongoing basis, the Aruban government, healthcare systems and tourism industry will monitor the current environment and changing conditions to determine how to further adapt, if necessary.