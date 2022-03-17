Qatar Airways to return to Gatwick in June

Qatar Airways is to resume flights to London Gatwick Airport from June 5th.

The airline will operate a daily service from Gatwick to Doha using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner featuring 22 seats in business class and 232 seats in economy.

The resumption of the London Gatwick service complements recently launched flights to Doha from Gatwick by Qatar Airways’ joint business partner British Airways.

The partnership means the airlines can jointly offer more options between London and the capital of Qatar.

UK customers will now have access to four gateways including five-times daily services from London Heathrow, 18-times weekly from Manchester and four-times weekly from Edinburgh rising to daily from June 2nd.

ADVERTISEMENT

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, said: “Our commitment to the UK market has been unwavering and we operated continuously and reliably throughout the pandemic, so I am pleased we can resume our popular service to London Gatwick.

“We offer excellent connectivity to and from the UK, providing travellers with more choice and convenience.

“This year is very special for us, not least as it is the 25th anniversary of the start of our flights to London Heathrow in March 1997.”