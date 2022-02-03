Aruba begins to relax travel restrictions

The government of Aruba has announced the easing of entry requirements for all visitors as part of a path forward to begin a shift to greater levels of normalcy.

Effective today, the Caribbean destination will allow for the option between taking an antigen test one day prior or a PCR test up to a maximum of three days prior to traveling to Aruba.

There will also be an option to travel with a digitally verifiable QR-Code proof of Covid-19 booster vaccination.

A complete vaccination status includes a booster shot administered at least seven days before travel.

A booster means an additional Covid-19 vaccine dose, in combination with a completed primary series.

Proof must be uploaded as part of the embarkation/debarkation card process no earlier than three days before arrival.

Visitors between the ages of 12 and 17 can enter Aruba with a completed primary series with no booster.

Visitors from the United States must use the Smart Health Card format to verify vaccination status.

Visitors 12 and older, who have tested positive using a molecular Covid-19 test by nasopharyngeal swab between ten days and 12 weeks prior to travel date to Aruba, and do not show any symptoms, will be exempt from the requirement of providing a negative Covid-19 test result for entry to Aruba.

“Without question, the global pandemic has forced tremendous change to the way Aruba has operated these last two years, from day-to-day business to the way visitors travel and enjoy their time on the One happy island,” said Ronella Croes, chief executive of Aruba Tourism Authority.

“However, with notable changes recently signalling a less severe disease progression, we have taken proactive steps for the path forward to create a better environment for travel and tourism without jeopardising our commitment to health and safety.”