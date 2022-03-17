Vietnam reopens borders but leaves testing in place

Vietnam has announced that it has re-opened its borders to international visitors with immediate effect.

All travellers will, however, be required to show proof of a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before their flight departure to Vietnam.

A a negative antigen test taken up to 24 hours before departure will also be accepted.

Separate guidelines apply for sea and land borders; and children under two years old are not required to test.

Anyone entering the country will also be required to download and complete a health declaration on the Vietnam PC-Covid app before arrival into the country and during their stay.

UK visitors can stay in Vietnam for up to 15 days without needing a visa on entry.

Kien Tran Trong, chairman of the Vietnam Tourism Advisory Board, commented: “There is so much for visitors to discover during a visit to our beautiful country.

“We know thousands of Brits can’t wait to come for their once in a lifetime holidays, experiencing the fantastic food, nature, scenery and meeting our people.

“We are thrilled that we can finally welcome them to Vietnam again after two years.”

Vietnam has been growing in popularity with UK travellers seeking fresh experiences, with over 300,000 British visitors choosing to visit the country each year before 2020.