Aruba to reopen to tourism in coming weeks

The government of Aruba has announced the country will officially reopen its borders over the coming weeks.

Visitors from Bonaire and Curaçao will be allowed to enter from June 15th, while guests from rest of the Caribbean (with the exception of Dominican Republic and Haiti), Europe and Canada will be received from July 1st.

Travellers from the United States will be welcomed from July 10th.

Official opening dates for other markets, including South America and Central America, have yet to be determined.

The decision to reopen borders, which were closed due to Covid-19 restrictions in early-March, was made in conjunction with the department of health and took into consideration the ongoing guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Centres for Disease Control (CDC) in the United States.

“The safety and well-being of our residents and visitors is our highest priority.

“As we prepare to reopen our borders, Aruba has put in place advanced public health procedures to reduce the risk of COVID-19 on the island,” said Aruba prime minister, Evelyn Wever-Croes.

“We have taken careful and deliberate steps to assess the current situation and make certain it is as safe as possible and appropriate to begin the reopening process.”

Travelers will be required to follow a new embarkation and disembarkation process to enter the country.

In addition to social distancing, Aruba is placing temporary capacity limits on some of the more popular tourist destinations to decrease the flow of visitors at peak times in more heavily trafficked areas, without limiting overall access.

Image: Aruba Tourism Authority