TUI launches Aruba winter sun holidays

TUI UK has launched its first-ever winter holiday programme to Aruba in an attempt to give customers even more choice for some winter sun.

Flights from London Gatwick start today, with the first departure fully sold out.

The Dutch Caribbean island is on the quarantine-free list – meaning holidaymakers do not have to self-isolate on their return home.

In response, the travel company is launching with an immediate programme of seven- and 14-night holidays.

Richard Sofer, commercial and business development director at TUI, said: “Aruba is a quality destination with amazing hotels, fantastic beaches and guaranteed winter sunshine. We know our customers need a holiday now more than ever, so we’re really excited to be extending this destination into winter, giving our customers more choice.”

TUI has previously only ever operated to Aruba in the summer but has decided to add Aruba flights to ensure UK travellers have even more exciting holiday options this winter.

Aruba Tourism Authority chief executive, Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, commented: “In a year which has been so challenging for our vital tourism industry - and that of destinations around the world - this is wonderfully welcome news.

“TUI have been a great supporter of Aruba over the years and their quick decision to fly here this winter is exciting news for the island, hoteliers and others in the hospitality industry.”