APT to launch two no-fly cruises for Earth Month

As part of a commitment to sustainable travel, APT has created ‘no fly’ options for two of its European cruises, departing in 2021 and 2022.

The river cruising specialist will be actively promoting both during Earth Month (April) for those customers eager to book more environmentally friendly travel options.

Including return Eurostar travel to Amsterdam from London St Pancras within the price, each place on the trips will create 80 per cent less greenhouse gas emissions than travelling on the equivalent short-haul flight (the Eurostar producing 10.7kg CO2e, compared to 63.3kg CO2e by plane).

The first trip, a 15-day Western Front Explorer cruise, begins and ends in Amsterdam, and includes a visit to the 17th-century Chateau Neercanne, where guests can delve into World War I history as they explore the battlefields, shrines and memorials found along the front.

ADVERTISEMENT

No fly departures operate on September 29th this year, as well as March 23rd and November 2nd next year.

In 2022, APT will offer an eight-day Travelmarvel Rhine & Moselle Christmas Markets cruise from Amsterdam to Basel.

This itinerary will sail on a new Travelmarvel Contemporary ship, which launch towards the end of 2021.

Guests will enjoy Strasbourg, the capital of Alsace, discover Cochem in the Moselle Valley and glide along Amsterdam’s network of canals.

Departures operate on December 16th and 23rd next year.