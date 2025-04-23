APT & Travelmarvel welcomes MS Estrela to Douro River

APT & Travelmarvel has celebrated the christening of MS Estrela, the company’s purpose-built river ship, custom-designed for Portugal’s iconic Douro River.

The ceremony took place near Porto, marking a significant moment for the group as it continues to grow and elevate its European fleet.

A highlight of the day was the formal announcement of MS Estrela’s Godmother: editor-in-chief of Travel Weekly and industry advocate, Lucy Huxley.

“Lucy has long been a champion of travel, and we couldn’t be prouder to have her as the Godmother of MS Estrela,” said David Cox, chief executive of APT Travel Group.

“Her enthusiasm for the industry and genuine warmth reflect the spirit of this ship – one designed to bring people together and showcase the soul of Portugal.”

Guests gathered on the ship’s sun deck for the ceremony, accompanied by a live performance from a local string duo and Portuguese-inspired cocktails.

Speeches were delivered by Portugal’s minister of tourism, Ana Mendes Godinho, David Cox, and Paul Melinis, APT & Travelmarvel managing director, UK & Europe, before the ship was officially welcomed to the Douro.

Following the ceremony, MS Estrela departed Porto and began the first journey of her inaugural full season, travelling upriver to Régua while guests enjoyed a relaxed afternoon onboard and a four-course Captain’s Welcome Dinner in the main restaurant.

Purpose-built for the region, MS Estrela features 60 spacious staterooms and suites, panoramic views, and relaxed European-inspired interiors.

Onboard highlights include a sun deck with one of the largest pools on the Douro River, an alfresco bar, regional cuisine, and locally themed entertainment.