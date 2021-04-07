Norwegian unveils plans to return to sailing in July

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced plans to return to service, with new itineraries sailing Europe and the Caribbean, from July 25th.

The line will restart operations at a reduced capacity with Norwegian Jade, Joy and Gem as the first of its 17-ship fleet to welcome guests back on board.

Travellers can take a seven-day cruises to the Greek Isles on Norwegian Jade from Athens (Piraeus) beginning on July 25th.

There will also be trips around the Caribbean on Norwegian Joy from Montego Bay in Jamaica from August 7th, and from Punta Cana (La Romana), Dominican Republic, on Norwegian Gem from August 15th.

Ships will initially sail at 60 per cent capacity.

“Over a year after we initially suspended sailings, the time has finally come when we can provide our loyal guests with the news of our great cruise comeback,” said Norwegian Cruise Line chief executive, Harry Sommer.

“We have been working diligently towards our resumption of operations, focusing on the guest experience with health and safety at the forefront.

“The growing availability of the Covid-19 vaccine has been a game changer.

“The vaccine, combined with our science-backed health and safety protocols, will help us provide our guests with what we believe will be the healthiest and safest vacation at sea.”

Sommer said all guests sailing aboard cruises with embarkation dates before the end of October will be required to be fully vaccinated and tested prior to boarding a ship.

In conjunction with the return to service announcement, Norwegian extended the suspension of trips onboard Norwegian Breakaway, Dawn, Escape, Getaway, Sky, Spirit, Star and Sun until at least the end of August.

In addition, Norwegian Epic will not sail before September 1st, while trips on Norwegian Pearl have been cancelled until at least November 7th.