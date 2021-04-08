airBaltic joins non-fungible token craze

airBaltic will become the first airline to issue non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The airline will issue limited collector NFTs showcasing an individual Airbus A220-300 with its registration as well as a piece of art of one of the most beloved Latvian cities to promote tourism.

Martin Gauss, chief executive of airBaltic, said: “The blockchain technology has proven to be here long-term.

“After being the first airline to accept Bitcoin as a form of payment, it is the next step for us in blockchain technology to offer non-fungible tokens.

“NFTs are not only used for digital art transactions but may as well be expanded to tickets for concerts and other unique one-time pieces, including airline tickets.

“The issue of the limited collector NFTs will serve as a tourism campaign for Latvian cities, certainly still an undiscovered destination for many.”

In honour of Latvia’s centenary, in 2018, airBaltic invited everyone to vote on their favourite towns and cities in Latvia, after which the company’s Airbus A220-300 fleet was named.

Starting with Kuldīga, these cities will now one by one be represented on the digital art pieces issued by airBaltic.

Santorini

At the same time, the Latvian airline will be starting scheduled flights between Riga and Santorini in Greece on June 5th.

airBaltic has planned to connect both cities once a week.

Gauss added: “This summer season we are planning to connect Riga with many sunny destinations in the Mediterranean Sea region.

“We are delighted to offer safe and convenient direct travel options for travellers between Riga and the well-known Greece island Santorini.

“We are getting ready for the upcoming summer season with improved route map, and we believe that might be the time when the epidemiological situation improves and the demand for air travel increases.”