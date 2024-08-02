MS Caledonian Sky to return to ATP fleet for 2025

APT has announced that the MS Caledonian Sky will be returning to its fleet in 2025, sailing an exciting new series of small ship cruise itineraries between April and October next year.

The luxurious, all-suite vessel will sail from the Canary Islands to Istanbul, exploring the hidden gems of Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Greece – brand new destinations for APT and its flexible sister brand Travelmarvel, which will operate the Caledonian Sky cruises.

To help agent partners build excitement for these exciting new itineraries, the programme is being launched with enticing introductory savings of up to £1,600 per person, available on all new Caledonian Sky small ship cruise bookings made before the end of September

MS Caledonian Sky is 90m in length and combines the space and comfort of a large ocean liner with the advantages of a smaller, boutique ship.

Five decks ensure plenty of social spaces, superb dining venues, and generously proportioned suites with sea views.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet Caledonian Sky remains nimble enough to access the must-see sights and hidden gems inaccessible to larger vessels, and dock in the heart of each destination, meaning no waiting time to embark or disembark.

Brad Bennetts, APT & Travelmarvel head of sales and business development, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the MS Caledonian Sky to our fleet for 2025, offering our guests a new series of small ship cruise itineraries that explore some of Europe’s most captivating destinations.

“The addition of Turkey, Portugal, Italy, Spain, and Greece to our lineup is an exciting expansion for APT, allowing us to deliver even more of the immersive experiences that our travellers have come to expect.

More Information

For more information visit the official website.