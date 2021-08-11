Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort to open later this year

Anantara has announced an exciting upcoming addition to its Middle East portfolio.

The luxury brand already operates nine hotels and resorts in the region, including six in the United Arab Emirates, with the newest addition to launch in late 2021.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is in the final stages of development in the World Islands archipelago, located in the Arabian Gulf, approximately four kilometres off the coast of Dubai.

The new resort is the first hotel in the South American continent of the World Islands development.

The island will be completely dedicated to the resort, with guests able to access by boat in just 15 minutes from the jetty at Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort.

ADVERTISEMENT

The property will feature 70 keys comprised of suites, beach and pool villas.

Villas will have a private pool, an outdoor dining area and direct access to the beach, making the perfect retreat for families and couples.

Dining options will include a Mediterranean al fresco restaurant and Arabic-Indian specialty dining, perfect for romantic dinners and offering barbecues on the beach.

In addition, freshly caught seafood will be prepared by a talented in-house team of chefs who will bring the finest fare to the island.

A stylish bar lounge will offer magnificent panoramic views of the Dubai skyline, including the famous landmarks Burj Khalifa and Burj al Arab, even more special at sunset.

Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels, parent company of Anantara, commented: “Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will be the first hotel to open on this archipelago, offering guests a truly memorable escape just off the coast of Dubai.

“Guests will be able to experience the wonder of Dubai and the ambiance of an island sanctuary, all in this stunning new Anantara resort.”

Anantara currently operates more than 40 hotels across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe and the Indian Ocean, with a pipeline of new developments including in the Middle East region, Europe and Asia.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is owned by luxury real estate and hospitality developer Seven Tides and holding company with a portfolio of properties.

Abdulla bin Sulayem, chief executive of Seven Tides, added “Anantara is one of the world’s most prestigious luxury hotel brands, which is already well established in Dubai and the UAE.

“Seven Tides and Anantara are further strengthening our relationship with this exciting new venture on the World Islands, representing a new milestone in hospitality and for the city.”

More Information

Construction of the 300 islands which form The World began in 2003, before halting due to the 2008 financial crisis.

The project was largely dormant for a decade, but has recently been reinvigorated, with a number of new properties and private residences planned.