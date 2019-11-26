HSMAI Revenue Optimisation Conference underway in Dubai

Hotel industry leaders from across the Middle East will gather in Dubai today for talks on how to shape the industry in 2020 and beyond.

Under the umbrella of the Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International (HSMAI), it has been announced that the Revenue Optimisation Conference (ROC) will take at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City.

HSMAI provides practical tools, insights and cutting-edge expertise to enable knowledge sharing and enhance professional development, as well as increase sales, inspire marketing, transform businesses digitally and take the lead in revenue strategy.

HSMAI is the global leading association for the hotel industry and the Middle East membership is growing rapidly.

Up for discussion at ROC 2019 will be key topics such as how to better deliver the most compelling and comprehensive commercial strategy for the hospitality industry from all angles, including revenue, distribution, sales and marketing.

Key stakeholders will be coming together to address the most critical trends affecting the region and revenue strategy in hotels today.

Mona Faraj leads HSMAI in the region and said: “This event will see everyone from the major global players such as IHG, Accor, Rotana, Jumeirah, Hyatt, Marriott and Hilton represented along with the best independent hotel operators in Dubai and across the Middle East.”

Faraj added: “Our Regional HSMAI Board is composed of some of the most seasoned hospitality commercial experts and we are welcoming new members all the time – there is such energy and passion and as we all know this is a sector absolutely crucial to progression in the Middle East.”

The event will see a number of world class experts, including Sherri Kimes and Kelly McGuire, come together at the event.

Kimes has extensive experience in revenue management under her belt and is currently emeritus professor of operations management at the Cornell University School of Hotel Administration and a Visiting professor of analytics and operations at the Business School at the National University of Singapore.

McGuire, principle of McRevenue is an author and analytics evangelist, having led strategy and execution of revenue management, distribution and direct marketing of MGM’s Las Vegas resorts, among other key projects.

The event marks Kimes and McGuire’s first visit to the region as they look to share their expertise on total hotel revenue management, attribute selling and the fundamental role that data plays in marketing and revenue strategy with hotel industry leaders from across the Middle East.

The event is being organised in partnership with key organisations including platinum partners: Avero, Cvent and Livingroom.

Gold partners include Cendyn, Illusion, RateGain and Wego.

Bob Gilbert, president of HSMAI, added: “Our hope at HSMAI is that those working in hotels and hospitality understand the need to come together much more to not only share best practice but to support each other when we have challenges to face.

“The potential for market growth in this region is phenomenal and HSMAI is committed supporting that growth. In North America and Europe, HSMAI is a powerful force but in the Middle East the organisation is relatively new to the market but gaining traction fast.”

