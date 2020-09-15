Anantara the Palm celebrates seventh anniversary

Anantara the Palm Dubai Resort has launched a number of staycation and spa opportunities as the award-winning property celebrates its seventh birthday.

However, guests will have to move quickly, as the deals are only open for a limited time.

First up, for the special rate of DHS777, travellers can book a Premier Lagoon View room at the Thai-inspired resort on the Palm Jumeirah.

The deal includes breakfast in Crescendo restaurant or Revo Café, as well as full access to the stunning lagoon-style pools and private beach.

But this deal only open today and tomorrow – so now is this time to snap up a bargain.

For a touch of pampering, the resort – which is considered the Middle East’s Leading Villa Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards - is offering a number of spa treatments for two for DHS777.

A 60-minute session can be yours, but just like the accommodation offer, time is of the essence, with discounted bookings available for today and tomorrow only.