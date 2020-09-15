Jet2.com adds thousands of Turkey seats for late summer trips

Jet2.com has increased flights and holidays to Turkey for the remainder of the summer on the back of continued demand from British holidaymakers.

The leisure airline and package holiday specialist is giving customers more choice to visit the country, with the addition of over 60 new flights, representing more than 12,000 departing seats.

Trips include options in Antalya, Dalaman, Izmir and Bodrum.

Steve Heapy, chief executive of Jet2.com, said: “It’s clear from the high demand we are seeing for holidays and flights to Turkey that customers are keen to get away this summer for a much-needed holiday.

“As usual, we have been quick to respond to that demand, giving our customers what they want by adding more seats and holidays on sale to this sunny hotspot.

“With fantastic deals and fee child places available, on top of great choice and flexibility, there is no better time to take advantage of a welcome escape.”

With visitors to Spain, France, Portugal and parts of Greece currently expected to quarantine on return to the UK, Turkey remains one of the few tourism hotspots considered safe for travel by the British government in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.