Tui Skyla takes to the water in Germany

Tui Skyla, the second ship in the Tui River Cruises fleet, has been officially christened before embarking on her first itinerary.

The festive sailing will call at some of Germany’s well-known cities including Cologne, Dusseldorf and Koblenz, where guests will get into the festive spirit whilst visiting renowned Christmas markets.

Guests will also enjoy Christmas activities, mulled wine and regional Christmas dishes onboard.

The christening ceremony, complete with the traditional champagne smash, was officiated over by corporate captain, Marco Menke, and godmother, college exam officer, Catherine Hawkins.

ADVERTISEMENT

To celebrate the launch, a winter wonderland themed top deck was created, with igloo style pods, a live choir and festive treats including hot chocolate and mulled wine.

Chris Hackney, managing director of Cruise TUI UK & Ireland, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome the second ship to the Tui River Cruises fleet on our first festive sailing of the year.

“Since going on-sale we have seen continued growth in demand for Tui Skyla itineraries on the Danube with Danube Treasures being the top seller.”