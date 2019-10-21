Partners revealed as Future Investment Initiative begins in Riyadh

The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia has announced 49 partners who are playing a central role in the development and delivery of the third annual Future Investment Initiative.

The event will take place in Riyadh until October 31st.

In addition to the event’s partners, PIF also announced that nearly 300 leading global decision-makers, investors and experts from more than 30 countries have been confirmed to speak at FII 2019.

The speakers reflect the global perspective of FII, with significant numbers coming from North America (39 per cent), Europe (20 per cent), Asia (19 per cent) and the Middle East (15 per cent).

There are 16 strategic partners who are helping to shape the overall direction and development of the event.

They include Dow Chemicals, HSBC, Samsung, LuLu Group International, Reliance Industries, DP World, Riyad Bank, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation, Saudi Arabian Airlines, the Red Sea Development Company, Aramco, STC and Ma’aden.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director, Reliance Industries, said: “Reliance Industries is honoured to be a Strategic Partner at the FII.

“FII is an important forum with global thought-leaders to discuss and understand global trends in technology that will shape the future of several industries across the world.”

More than 6,000 senior-level attendees have also registered their participation for the event.

There are 12 knowledge partners, comprised of some of the world’s leading professional services and consultancy firms, who are tasked with curating and hosting FII’s 12 cross-sector taskforces, designed to explore emerging business and investment trends and to identify early-stage growth opportunities.

They include Deloitte, Ernst & Young, KPMG, Palladium, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Strategy&, SIA Partners and the World Ocean Council.

Abdullah Alnabhan, regional director, Middle East, Palladium said: “We’re looking forward to participating in FII2019 and discussing how technology, business models and consumer habits will need to evolve so we can sustainably feed future generations.”

Finally, there are 21 technology partners from across the world who will drive conversations about new and emerging trends in tech, while showcasing some of the latest cutting-edge innovations from the fields of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, robotics, connectivity and more.

They include Extreme E, Gravity, Green Impact, Hive, Huawei, Markable, Ping An Good Doctor, Pure Harvest, Riva Energy Solutions, SenseTime, SoftBank Robotics and Virgin Hyperloop One.

John Pagano, chief executive of the Red Sea Development Company, said: “As the developer behind the world’s most ambitious luxury tourism project, the Red Sea Development Company is proud to be a strategic sponsor of FII.

“This is an important global forum for international decision makers from the public and private sectors, as well as civil society, to discuss the future of global business.

“The event is instrumental in raising awareness of the many opportunities for growth within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the wider global marketplace.

“We look forward to leading discussions related to the future of sustainable development, the growth of the tourism industry in the Kingdom and to share with interested investors the tangible progress that we are making toward creating a uniquely diverse luxury destination on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Coast.”

FII was created to drive conversation and collaboration around some of the most pressing topics currently facing the world today – including sustainability, technology and the future of society.

The event is dedicated to providing a truly inclusive platform that facilitates free and creative dialogue between policymakers, business leaders, investors, innovators and world leaders.

More Information

The Future Investment Initiative is an international platform for expert-led debate between global leaders, investors and innovators with the power to shape the future of global investment.

It is focused on utilizing investment to drive growth opportunities, enable innovation and disruptive technologies, and address global challenges.

The third edition of FII will continue building active, global networks of influential decision makers to explore the emerging industries that will shape the global economy and investment landscape over the coming decades.

The Public Investment Fund is one of the largest and most impactful sovereign wealth funds in the world, enabling the creation of new sectors and opportunities that will shape the future global economy, while driving the economic transformation of Saudi Arabia.

PIF is building a world-class, diversified portfolio through investments in attractive, long-term opportunities across sectors and asset classes at both the domestic and international level.

For more information about the FII 2019 program and speakers, visit the FII website.