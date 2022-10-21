All Nippon Airways introduces new vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free meals

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for nine consecutive years, will begin to offer new vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free meals* starting November 1,which are becoming increasingly popular internationally. As with the previous healthy in-flight dining options that ANA started to serve onboard, these new menus are a collaboration of THE CONNOISSEURS Chef, Hideki Takayama and the ANA chefs.

*This meal is for customers who wish to limit their gluten intake. It is not suitable for customers with wheat flour allergies. While we make every effort to prevent gluten contamination, we cannot guarantee that it will not be introduced during the production process.

“Providing inclusive meal options is essential to ensuring our customers with the best in-flight experience,” said Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Management & Planning of ANA. “We look forward to delivering these high-quality menu items and supplying a range of food options for all of our customers.”

The additions are part of ANA’s continued efforts to provide passengers with a wide variety of choices to suit their tastes and preferences. For example, in October 2021, ANA introduced the renewal of four healthy in-flight meals; diabetic, low fat, low-calorie and low-salt meals, and these menus have been chosen by many customers and are becoming established as an option for all customers. In addition, this past March, ANA began offering a healthy rice bowl topped with a plant-based cutlet for business class passengers on select routes.

Hideki Takayama is a world-renowned French chef who has won the Bocuse d’Or International Culinary Competition in Asia Pacific twice and is the Culinary Director of “Paris 1930 de Hideki Takayama, Landis Taipei,” named a one-star Michelin restaurant by the “Michelin Guide.” He has a background in creating menus that cater to a wide range of tastes, including healthy and specialized foods. Hideki and the ANA chefs have worked together to create new menus that take full advantage of his knowledge and expertise.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had a particularly difficult time developing a vegan meal, as ANA strictly follows the guidelines set by Quality & Safety Alliance Inflight Services*,” said Hideki Takayama. “Many ingredients such as dairy products, eggs, fish and meat could not be used, and we also developed the menu without root vegetables to accommodate the eating habits of more customers. With these many restrictions, it was difficult to achieve the same level of results as the gastronomic menu, and at the same time, this was the point we focused on.

As we worked on the menu development, we were able to reconfirm the appeal of vegetables, and I believe we have completed an in-flight meal that is unlike any other.”

* Launched in 2006 hosted by IATA (International Air Transport Association)

As part of ANA’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to promote good health and well-being, offering alternative meal options by universalizing food service, all passengers can enjoy meals that meet their individual food preferences and daily eating habits. By expanding the range of meal choices that all passengers can enjoy, ANA aims to provide a “delightful, kind-hearted & comfortable skies for everybody”.

Details of the collaboration menu:

Meals

Vegan Meal (VGML), Vegetarian Meal (VLML), Gluten-free Meal (GFML)

*Serving methods and containers vary depending on the class of service.

Applicable Routes / Service Classes

From November 1, 2022

All international routes from Japan, all classes of service on ANA-operated flights.

Reservations must be made at least 24 hours prior to the scheduled departure time of your flight via ANA website or by telephone.