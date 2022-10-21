Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel earns EarthCheck’s Gold Certified status

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel has successfully achieved EarthCheck’s Gold Certified status for the first time, which marks an important milestone in the hotel’s sustainable development.

EarthCheck is the world’s leading business advisory group for sustainable travel and tourism. The organisation recognised Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel as a leader among sustainable tourism operators (Accommodation – Business Hotel) based on rigorous international EarthCheck Company Standards across key performance areas, including greenhouse gas emissions, energy efficiency, social and cultural engagement, waste management and more.

Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel has a long-standing commitment to sustainability. Since receiving the EarthCheck Bronze status in 2017, the team has continued to ramp up its efforts and dedication toward socially and environmentally sustainable practices. For example, an array of sustainable dishes is served in the restaurants, allowing guests to enjoy delectable food and protect the environment.

“We are honoured to be recognised by EarthCheck as a top performer alongside other global sustainability leaders, and we are very proud of our hotel’s sustainability journey from Bronze, Silver to Gold certification in the past years. With the recovery of the global tourism industry and growth in international visitors, our team will remain committed to maintaining our roles as corporate citizens in the community and environment by contributing to sustainable tourism,” said Mr Dalip Singh, Area General Manager of Marco Polo Hotels – Hong Kong.

Stewart Moore, CEO and Founder of EarthCheck, said: “Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel has taken a significant leadership position in sustainability. I would like to congratulate the whole team at Marco Polo Hongkong Hotel on their achievement. The hotel is a valued member of a global group of tourism operators who dare to make a difference.”